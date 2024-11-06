Florida finds its footing under coach Billy Napier. It should be enough to earn him a 4th year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No one can deny Florida’s improvement this season — not even coach Billy Napier’s most ardent critics. The Gators have made strides since lopsided losses to Miami and Texas A&M during the first month of the season. Napier shored up his shaky defense, found a potential star in freshman quarterback DJ Lagway and developed young talent on both sides of the ball. It’s the kind of progress that has caught everyone’s attention, inside and outside the program. And it should earn Napier at least another season. No matter what happens down the stretch in November, the Gators seem ready to move forward with Napier as their head coach.

