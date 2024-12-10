Florida edge rusher Jack Pyburn, second on the team with 60 tackles, entering transfer portal

Florida edge rusher Jack Pyburn, who ranks second on the team with 60 tackles this season, is entering the transfer portal. Pyburn’s management agency, Addison Sports & Entertainment, confirmed the decision. Pyburn was one of the reasons the Gators played much better defense down the stretch and made the Gasparilla Bowl. But the 6-foot-3 junior from Jacksonville joined a growing list of Florida defenders who have entered the portal in the past two days, following defensive linemen Justus Boone and Kelby Collins as well as cornerback Ja’Keem Jackson and linebacker Deuce Spurlock. Meanwhile, former five-star prospect and Missouri edge rusher Williams Nwaneri also is entering the transfer portal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.