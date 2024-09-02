Florida could be without QB Graham Mertz, opening the door for freshman DJ Lagway against Samford

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida could be without quarterback Graham Mertz against lower-division Samford. Mertz’s unknown status raised the possibility of highly touted freshman DJ Lagway making his first career start. Mertz was knocked out of Florida’s 41-17 home loss to No. 19 Miami in the third quarter with a concussion. Coach Billy Napier says the Gators are “checking boxes in protocol” regarding Mertz and adds that Lagway will take all the first-team repetitions in practice. Lagway was a five-star prospect from Willis, Texas. The 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year was the consensus No. 1 QB in the country.

