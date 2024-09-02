Florida could be without QB Graham Mertz, opening the door for freshman DJ Lagway against Samford

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
Florida quarterback Graham Mertz, front left, is looked at by head coach Billy Napier, top right, and other team personnel after he was injured during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida could be without quarterback Graham Mertz against lower-division Samford. Mertz’s unknown status raised the possibility of highly touted freshman DJ Lagway making his first career start. Mertz was knocked out of Florida’s 41-17 home loss to No. 19 Miami in the third quarter with a concussion. Coach Billy Napier says the Gators are “checking boxes in protocol” regarding Mertz and adds that Lagway will take all the first-team repetitions in practice. Lagway was a five-star prospect from Willis, Texas. The 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year was the consensus No. 1 QB in the country.

