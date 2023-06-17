Florida comes from behind to beat Virginia 6-5 in the College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jac Caglianone scored the winning run on Luke Heyman’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth and Florida rallied to beat Virginia 6-5 in the College World Series. The Gators tied it on homers by Ty Evans and Wyatt Langford. That set the stage for the Gators’ 21st come-from-behind win of the season and fourth walk-off. They will play Oral Roberts on Sunday night for control of their bracket. Virginia plays TCU in an elimination game in the afternoon.

