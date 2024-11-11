Florida coaches ‘felt good about what we saw’ while working out injured QB DJ Lagway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Injured Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is able to work out more and coach Billy Napier says staff members “felt good about what we saw.” Lagway was carted off the field against Georgia on Nov. 2. He strained his left hamstring during a 3-yard run in the second quarter. He returned to the sideline in the second half with his legged wrapped and using crutches. Tests revealed Lagway’s injury to be “less significant” than initially feared and Napier says he should play again this season. The Gators could use him Saturday against LSU. Florida needs to win two of its final three games to become bowl eligible.

