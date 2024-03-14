Florida coach Todd Golden agrees to a 2-year extension that includes a raise, AP source says

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with negotiations says Florida basketball coach Todd Golden has agreed to a two-year contract extension that includes a raise. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the financial details still need to be approved by the university’s compensation committee. The additional two years keep Golden under contract through 2030. The Gators (21-10, 11-7 Southeastern Conference) are the No. 6 seed in the ongoing league tournament in Nashville, Tennessee, and play Georgia on Thursday night. Golden is 37-27 in two seasons in Gainesville and has Florida on the cusp of its first NCAA Tournament appearance in three years.

