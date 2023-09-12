Florida coach Billy Napier gets another shot at ending rivalry skid vs No. 11 Tennessee

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida ended a four-game losing streak last week and now has a chance to end another slide. This one might be more important. The Gators have dropped four consecutive rivalry games. They went 0-4 against Tennessee, LSU, Georgia and Florida State in coach Billy Napier’s first season in Gainesville. They will try to halt the skid against the 11th-ranked Volunteers in the Swamp on Saturday night. Napier calls it “a big week.” He became the first football coach in school history to lose to all four rivals in the same season. He responded by spending time in training camp educating his players about their rivals.

