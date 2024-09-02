Florida coach Billy Napier expects criticism after latest and arguably most galling performance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — It sure feels like it’s over for Florida coach Billy Napier. It might not even be close. But the lack of tangible progress in Napier’s third season seems to be more of a head-scratcher than the Gator’s six-game losing streak and a 41-17 shellacking at the hands of Cam Ward and No. 19 Miami in the Swamp. And the outside noise is deafening. Napier says “you’re going to get criticism when you perform the way we did.” It was merely one, ugly home game. The question is whether the Gators are capable of bouncing back and putting together a special season. They should get a reprieve against lower-division Samford on Saturday night.

