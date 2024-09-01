Florida coach Billy Napier doesn’t ‘have a ton of excuses’ after ’embarrassing’ 41-17 loss to Miami

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Billy Napier insists he still has confidence in his team. The bigger question is how much conviction do the Gators’ decision-makers have about Napier? Cam Ward threw for 385 yards and three touchdowns, leading No. 19 Miami to a 41-17 romping at Florida that sent fans scurrying for the exits in the third quarter and raised speculation about Napier’s job security. Napier said he doesn’t have many excuses. No one could blame the Gators for losing faith in Napier’s ability to turn around a program that has endured three consecutive losing seasons and looked completely overmatched to open another.

