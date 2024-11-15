Florida coach Billy Napier declares QB DJ Lagway ‘ready to play’ after hamstring injury

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Billy Napier says quarterback DJ Lagway is “ready to play.” Napier made the announcement on his weekly radio show. He removed Lagway from the team’s injury report and penciled him in to start against No. 21 LSU in the Swamp on Saturday. Lagway practiced every day this week while progressing from a strained left hamstring. The highly touted freshman was carted off the field against Georgia on Nov. 2. Tests revealed a “less significant” injury than initially feared and now he’s back in time to face the Tigers.

