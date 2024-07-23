Florida coach Billy Napier and two co-defendants ask court to dismiss Jaden Rashada lawsuit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Billy Napier and two co-defendants have filed motions to dismiss quarterback Jaden Rashada’s lawsuit regarding a failed name, image and likeness deal worth nearly $14 million. Napier, Florida booster/automotive technology businessman Hugh Hathcock and Marcus Castro-Walker, the program’s former director of player engagement, asked a U.S. District Court in Pensacola to dismiss the complaint. Napier’s attorney, Hank Coxe III of the Bedell Firm in Jacksonville, argued in a 29-page response that facts are “sorely lacking from the complaint.” Coxe says “nothing alleged in the complaint supports the notion that Napier participated in any wrongdoing.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.