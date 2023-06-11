Florida clinches College World Series bid; Wake Forest, Virginia, Texas post wins in super regionals

Florida is the first team to clinch a spot in the College World Series after its 4-0 win over South Carolina in the NCAA baseball tournament super regionals. Wake Forest beat Alabama 5-4 to move within a win of becoming the first No. 1 national seed to make the final eight since 2018. Virginia beat Duke 14-4 to force a winner-take-all game Sunday. Texas capitalized on Stanford mistakes in the ninth inning to win 7-5. The Tennessee-Southern Miss game was suspended because of rain in the fifth inning with the Golden Eagles leading 4-0. The game will resume Sunday morning.

