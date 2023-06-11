Florida clinches College World Series bid; Wake Forest, Virginia, Texas post wins in super regionals

By ERIC OLSON The Associated Press
Florida pitcher Hurston Waldrep throws against South Carolina in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

Florida is the first team to clinch a spot in the College World Series after its 4-0 win over South Carolina in the NCAA baseball tournament super regionals. Wake Forest beat Alabama 5-4 to move within a win of becoming the first No. 1 national seed to make the final eight since 2018. Virginia beat Duke 14-4 to force a winner-take-all game Sunday. Texas capitalized on Stanford mistakes in the ninth inning to win 7-5. The Tennessee-Southern Miss game was suspended because of rain in the fifth inning with the Golden Eagles leading 4-0. The game will resume Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.