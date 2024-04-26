Florida center Micah Handlogten to sit out next season while recovering from a broken left leg

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida center Micah Handlogten will take a year off to fully recover from a broken left leg suffered in the Southeastern Conference championship game last month. Coach Todd Golden says Handlogten will return to the court by the fall of 2025 and “be an absolute monster.” Handlogten had a rod and two screws inserted into his leg after landing awkwardly against Auburn. He still managed to rejoin the team in Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament a few days later. Golden says making the decision now allows Handlogten to “just pour all his efforts into his rehab and not feel the pressure” of trying to get back by November.

