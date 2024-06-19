Florida blows out Kentucky 15-4 in CWS elimination game to set up showdown with Texas A&M

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Brody Donay hit a grand slam for the first of his two homers, Jac Caglianone became Florida’s all-time home run leader and the Gators rode a seven-run first inning to a 15-4 win over Kentucky in a College World Series elimination game. The game originally was scheduled for Tuesday night but was postponed because of rain. The Gators will be back on the field Wednesday night to face another Southeastern Conference rival, Texas A&M. Kentucky went 1-2 in its first CWS appearance after giving up the most runs since it lost 16-6 to LSU on April 13, 2023.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.