Florida begins Billy Napier’s third season with a revamped staff and hope for a winning season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Billy Napier took a significant swing at solving his program’s problems this offseason. He revamped his defense, his special teams, his strength and conditioning program and even hired a new team nutritionist. Although the results of Napier’s make-or-break moves won’t be evident for months, defensive end Justus Boone was ready to show the effects at Florida’s annual media day. Boone says “if I take this shirt off, I’m ripped up.” Boone and the Gators will wait for their season opener against in-state rival Miami on Aug. 31 to unveil whatever progress they’ve made heading into Napier’s third season in Gainesville.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.