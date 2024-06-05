Florida becomes the latest state to allow high school athletes to profit from NIL deals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is the latest state to allow high school athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness. The Florida High School Athletic Association unanimously approved a measure that allows students to earn money through NIL without putting their athletic eligibility at risk. The changes go into effect for the 2024-25 season, with administrators hoping they won’t create recruiting issues or competitive imbalances. Provisions prohibit athletes from earning money off NIL while using their school’s uniform, logo, equipment or similar intellectual or physical properties. They also forbid schools from using NIL to entice students to attend their institution.

