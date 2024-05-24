Florida beats Baylor 4-2 to begin Gainesville Super Regional behind Otis’ home run in the fifth

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Senior Katie Kistler hit a two-run double in the first inning, Korbe Otis smashed her ninth home run of the season in the fifth and fourth-seeded Florida beat Baylor 4-2 on Friday in Game 1 of the best-of-three Gainesville Super Regional. Florida (50-12), which extended its winning streak to 12 games, has a chance to sweep Baylor (35-22) on Saturday to advance to the Women’s College World Series. Jocelyn Erickson, the SEC player of the year, tied it a 1-all in the first inning with a two-out RBI double down the left-field line. Kistler sent a shot into the gap in left-center field that rolled to the wall and Skylar Wallace scored from first for a 3-1 lead. Wallace set a Division I record for most career runs with 303.

