Florida-based businessman completes takeover of English soccer club West Brom

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — West Bromwich Albion has become the latest English soccer club to come under American ownership. A Florida-based businessman and his father completed their takeover. Bilkul Football WBA is a company owned by Shilen Patel and father Kiran Patel. It has acquired an 87.8% stake in West Brom worth a reported 60 million pounds ($76 million). It has bought the shareholding of Guochuan Lai, a Chinese businessman who has controlled the club since 2016. West Brom was most recently in the Premier League in 2021. Patel has been a minority shareholder of Italian club Bologna since 2014.

