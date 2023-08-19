Florida backup running back Cam Carroll is out for the season because of knee injury

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida backup running back Cam Carroll will miss the season after tearing a knee ligament in a scrimmage. Coach Billy Napier delivered the news Saturday, one day after the scrimmage. Carroll is a sixth-year senior who transferred from Tulane. He was expected to provide depth this fall behind Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne. Carroll ran for 1,638 yards and 19 touchdowns in five years with the Green Wave. He appeared in just one game last season before suffering a season-ending leg injury. Carroll joins edge rusher Justus Boone as Florida players already ruled out for the season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.