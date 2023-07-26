Florida Atlantic’s Tom Herman visits Texas roots as he nears his return to college coaching

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Florida Atlantic’s Tom Herman is opening the summer of his return to college coaching by visiting his Texas roots. Herman isn’t being sentimental about American Athletic Conference media days being so close to the stadium where he led the Longhorns in the Big 12 championship game almost five years ago. Herman isn’t apologizing for his Texas record two-plus years after getting fired. He says he wants to build on winning seasons with the Longhorns as he takes over the Owls. Florida Atlantic is one of six new schools in the American.

