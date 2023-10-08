Florida Atlantic tops Tulsa 20-17 to win American Athletic Conference debut

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Larry McCammon ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns, Logan Lupo kicked a pair of field goals and Florida Atlantic held off Tulsa 20-17 to win its American Athletic Conference debut. McCammon scored both of his touchdowns within five minutes of the first quarter, punching in from the 1 about 7 minutes into the game, then blasting untouched through a giant hole on the right side for a 10-yard score to make it 14-0 with 3:11 left.

