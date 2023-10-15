Florida Atlantic routs South Florida 56-14 behind LaJohntay Wester’s 190 total yards and 2 TDs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Richardson completed 31 of 38 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns, LaJohntay Wester had 190 all-purpose yards and two scores, and Florida Atlantic scored 35 unanswered points in a 56-14 win over South Florida on Saturday. FAU had a narrow 21-14 lead at halftime after South Florida scored with 12 seconds left following a 10-play, 76-yard drive. But the Owls took over in the second half. Wester, who entered No. 1 among AAC members in punt returns and receiving yards per game, scored on a 17-yard catch for a 35-14 lead and he added a 67-yard punt return on their next possession. Wester finished with 10 grabs for 123 yards. Nay’Quan Wright rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown for South Florida.

