Florida Atlantic pulls away in second half to beat Wagner 41-10

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — CJ Campbell Jr. rushed for two touchdowns and Florida Atlantic broke the game open in the second half to pull away from Wagner 41-10 on Saturday night. Campbell rushed for 145 yards on 15 carries and Omari Hayes had 137 yards receiving on six catches. Cam Francher and Kasen Weisman split quarterbacking duties and combined for 16-of-24 passing for 248 yards with no touchdowns and an interception apiece. Leading 17-10 at halftime, FAU pulled away with three rushing touchdowns in the second half.

