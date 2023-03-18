Florida Atlantic edges Memphis 66-65, 1st March Madness win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nicholas Boyd drove into the lane and made a floater with 2.5 seconds left, and Florida Atlantic beat Memphis 66-65 in a rugged, back-and-forth game for the school’s first-ever NCAA Tournament win. Coach Penny Hardaway’s Tigers had the ball and a one-point lead with 19 seconds left, but a steal by Brandon Weatherspoon and a subsequent jump ball gave the Owls (32-3) a chance, and Boyd converted. Giancarlo Rosado scored 15 points to lead ninth-seeded FAU, which advanced to face a surprising opponent, No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson, in the second round of the East Region.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1) drives past Memphis guard Elijah McCadden (0) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. Florida Atlantic defeated Memphis 66-65. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy
The Florida Atlantic celebrates in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. Florida Atlantic defeated Memphis 66-65. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy
Florida Atlantic forward Giancarlo Rosado (3) celebrates after beating the Memphis Tigers 66-65 in first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Florida Atlantic won 66-65. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya