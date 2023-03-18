Florida Atlantic edges Memphis 66-65, 1st March Madness win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nicholas Boyd drove into the lane and made a floater with 2.5 seconds left, and Florida Atlantic beat Memphis 66-65 in a rugged, back-and-forth game for the school’s first-ever NCAA Tournament win. Coach Penny Hardaway’s Tigers had the ball and a one-point lead with 19 seconds left, but a steal by Brandon Weatherspoon and a subsequent jump ball gave the Owls (32-3) a chance, and Boyd converted. Giancarlo Rosado scored 15 points to lead ninth-seeded FAU, which advanced to face a surprising opponent, No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson, in the second round of the East Region.

