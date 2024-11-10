Florida Atlantic dismisses 2 coaches after 2-7 start to the season

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Florida Atlantic fired defensive coordinator Roc Bellantoni and associate head coach Ed Warinner on Sunday, moves that come with three games remaining in the Owls’ season. Bellantoni and Warinner were both on contracts that would have expired after the season. Bellantoni — who was previously at FAU from 2014 through 2016 — served as linebackers coach for the Owls, while Warinner also was the team’s run game coordinator and offensive line coach.

