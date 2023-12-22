Florida announces the hiring of Tulane’s Gerald Chatman as the team’s defensive line coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has announced the hiring of Gerald Chatman as the team’s defensive line coach. Chatman joins the Gators after serving as Tulane’s D-line coach in 2023. The Green Wave ranked eighth nationally in run defense, giving up 93.5 yards a game, and tied for 22nd in the country with 34 sacks. Chatman replaces Sean Spencer, who was fired days after Florida ended its season with a fifth consecutive loss that secured a third straight losing season.

