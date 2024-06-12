Florida and star Jac Caglianone are back in Omaha thanks to a contributing supporting cast

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Two-way star Jac Caglianone will be Florida’s main attraction when the Gators open College World Series play against Texas A&M on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska. Caglianone is a projected top-five pick in next month’s Major League Baseball draft. He’s hitting .411 with 33 home runs and 68 RBIs. The left-hander also is 5-2 with a 4.71 ERA in 15 starts. He carried the Gators most of the season. Now, he’s finally getting some help. The Gators are back in Omaha thanks mostly to Caglianone’s supporting cast. The group includes four freshman pitchers, a gritty closer, a sophomore outfielder who was thrust into the starting lineup because of two season-ending injuries and several others who have come up big down the stretch.

