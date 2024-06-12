Florida and star Jac Caglianone are back in Omaha thanks to a contributing supporting cast

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
FILE - Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) hits a single in the first inning of an NCAA baseball game against Texas A&M, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida, the No. 3 seed in the Stillwater Regional, opens play against second-seeded Nebraska on Friday. Caglianone will start the regional in his usual spot at first base and will pitch Saturday against either host Oklahoma State or Niagara. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gary McCullough]

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Two-way star Jac Caglianone will be Florida’s main attraction when the Gators open College World Series play against Texas A&M on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska. Caglianone is a projected top-five pick in next month’s Major League Baseball draft. He’s hitting .411 with 33 home runs and 68 RBIs. The left-hander also is 5-2 with a 4.71 ERA in 15 starts. He carried the Gators most of the season. Now, he’s finally getting some help. The Gators are back in Omaha thanks mostly to Caglianone’s supporting cast. The group includes four freshman pitchers, a gritty closer, a sophomore outfielder who was thrust into the starting lineup because of two season-ending injuries and several others who have come up big down the stretch.

