Florida A&M wins its first SWAC Championship, advances to Celebration Bowl

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Moussa threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Terrell Jennings scored twice and Florida A&M defeated Prairie View A&M 35-14 on a soggy Saturday to win its first Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship game. The Rattlers (11-1), undefeated during the SWAC regular season, will take a 10-game winning streak into the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 16 in Atlanta, facing Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion Howard. Moussa was 11-of-20 passing for 169 yards including a 32-yard TD pass to Marcus Riley late in the third quarter for a 28-14 lead. The game started a half-hour late because of lightning and again was delayed for an hour in the third quarter with Florida A&M leading 21-7.

