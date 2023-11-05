Florida A&M remains unbeaten in SWAC East, tops Alabama A&M 42-28

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Lovie Jenkins scored on a 24-yard punt return and Florida A&M scored 35 straight points and cruised to a 42-28 win over Alabama A&M, maintaining its two-game lead atop the SWAC East. The Rattlers scored the game’s first 17 points capped by Jenkins’ return for a score, but Quincy Casey threw a pair of touchdown passes, including a 43-yard strike to Jacolby Hewitt, and Ryan Morrow scored on an 8-yard run to give Alabama A&M a 21-17 lead midway through the second quarter. Kelvin Dean scored on a 4-yard run with 6:31 left in the first half to give Florida A&M a 24-21 advantage at intermission.

