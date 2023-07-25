Florida A&M picked over Jackson State in SWAC East, days after rap video controversy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jackson State is no longer the Southwestern Athletic Conference front-runner. And Florida A&M has something to talk about other than a locker room rap video. Coaches and sports information directors picked Florida A&M to win the East Division in voting released at SWAC media day in Birmingham, Alabama. Jackson State and then coach Deion Sanders were the top team the past two years. The favored status came a few days after Florida A&M briefly banned its players from the team’s facilities after a rap video featuring some Rattlers was shot in their locker room without proper permission being granted.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.