Florida A&M moving on from coach Robert McCullum after seven seasons and 133 losses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida A&M is moving on from basketball coach Robert McCullum after seven seasons. Florida’s only public historically Black university announced that it will not renew McCullum’s contract, which expires at the end of June. McCullum went 67-133 during his tenure with the Rattlers, including a 53-61 mark in conference play. The team finished 6-23 this past season. McCullum was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 2021. The school will form a committee to conduct a national search for FAMU’s next head coach.

