Florida A&M looking to extend winning streaks against Prairie View in the SWAC title game

Florida A&M puts its 19-game home-winning streak on the line against Prairie View A&M in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game Saturday in Tallahassee, Florida. The Rattlers have won nine in a row overall since a loss at South Florida of the Football Bowl Subdivision. They are looking for their first SWAC title since joining the league in 2021. Prairie View is seeking its second SWAC crown and its first since 2009.

