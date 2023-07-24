Florida A&M lifts ban on football activities as school investigates rap video shot in locker room

By The Associated Press
FILE - A Florida A&M helmet sports the Rattlers logo before an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Florida A&M has banned its players from the team's facilities after a rap video featuring some Rattlers was shot in their locker room without proper permission being granted. Coach Willie Simmons told The Associated Press on Saturday, July 22, 2023, the team facility, weight room and access to the stadium field were off limits to all the players until he and the administration could sort out who was involved in the video shoot. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File0[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Seward]

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida A&M’s athletic director says the university has lifted a ban on the football team using its facilities while the school investigates the unauthorized filming of a rap video in the team’s locker room. The video featured some Rattlers football players. Coach Willie Simmons suspended all team activities on Friday after the video by rapper Real Boston Richey was posted on social media. But athletic director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes said Monday that the team can resume using its facilities. Sykes says the university’s office of compliance and ethics is investigating. The school hasn’t identified the players involved.

