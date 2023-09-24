Florida A&M extends home win streak to 17, tops Alabama State 23-10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Moussa threw two first-half touchdowns and Isaiah Major added a 40-yard pick-six in the closing minutes as Florida A&M extended its home win streak to 17 games with a 23-10 win over Alabama State in a Southwestern Conference game. The Rattlers have won four straight against Alabama State, evening the series at 20-20-2. Their home win streak is the second-longest in the FCS.

