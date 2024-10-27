Florida A&M beats Southern 24-6 behind Daniel Richardson’s 2 TD passes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Richardson threw two touchdown passes and Florida A&M beat Southern 24-6. It was the first Southwestern Athletic Conference loss for Southern (4-4, 3-1). Richardson completed 25 of 32 passes for 274 yards and threw one interception. He hit Jamari Gassett for a 53-yard touchdown early in the third quarter, and his 16-yard TD pass to Kelvin Dean stretched the Rattlers’ lead to 21-3 midway through the fourth. Gassett caught five passes for 118 yards and also scored on a 43-yard punt return for Florida A&M (4-3, 2-1). Joshua Griffin kicked a 50-yard field goal and a 46-yarder for Southern.

