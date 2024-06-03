Florida advances after winning Stillwater Regional with 4-2 victory over host Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Ashton Wilson gave Florida the lead for good with a two-run single in the second inning and reliever Fisher Jameson retired all 10 Oklahoma State batters he faced to close out the game, leading the Gators to a 4-2 victory over the 11th-seeded Cowboys in the championship game of the Stillwater Regional. Florida (32-28), runner-up to LSU last season and unseeded this year, will head to the best-of-three Clemson Super Regional to take on the sixth-seeded Tigers beginning Friday or Saturday.

