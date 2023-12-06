Florian Wirtz limps off with an ankle injury in Leverkusen’s German Cup win over Paderborn

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz limped off after being struck on the ankle in Wednesday’s 3-1 German Cup win over Paderborn. Wirtz was taken off shortly before halftime and was walking with obvious pain following what Leverkusen called “a painful blow to his ankle.” He was replaced by Jonas Hofmann. The 20-year-old Wirtz is considered one of Europe’s top young midfielders. He has been key to Leverkusen’s 21-game unbeaten run in the league, cup and Europa League this season with a total of six goals and 10 assists. Leverkusen leads the Bundesliga standings.

