Flores scores twice, Steele has 90-yard fumble return for TD in Northern Arizona’s 38-21 win

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Angel Flores scored twice, George Steele returned a fumble 90 yards for the go-ahead score and Northern Arizona defeated UC Davis 38-21. Steele’s touchdown gave the Lumberjacks a 17-10 lead in the second quarter and Flores threw a 21-yard TD pass to Hendrix Johnson in the third quarter to make it 24-13. Chase Belcher threw back to Flores for a 23-yard score in the fourth. Miles Hastings was 27-of-46 passing for 327 yards with two touchdowns but also three interceptions for the Aggies.

