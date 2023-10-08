Flores runs for 2 TDs, Owen scores on 85-yard punt return and Northern Arizona beats Weber St. 27-10

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Angel Flores ran for two touchdowns, Coleman Owen had an 85-yard punt return for a touchdown and Northern Arizona beat Weber State 27-10. Flores ran into the end zone from the 6 early in the second quarter, and his 16-yard touchdown run capped the scoring with 2:35 remaining. He carried just six times for 52 yards. Adam Damante was 25-of-31 passing for 183 yards for Northern Arizona (2-4, 2-1 Big Sky Conference). Kylan Weisser completed 19 of 30 passes for 119 yards, threw two interceptions and had a 1-yard TD run for Weber State (3-3, 1-2).

