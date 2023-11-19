Flores accounts for 5 touchdowns, Northern Arizona pulls out 49-42 win over Eastern Washington

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Angel Flores ran for three touchdowns and then threw for two more more to lead Northern Arizona to a 49-42 win over Eastern Washington to wrap up the regular season. Flores hit BJ Fleming down the left sideline for a 76-yard touchdown with three minutes to play for the winning points after giving up a 35-7 lead. Eastern Washington responded with Kekoa Visperas’ fourth TD pass, third to Efton Chism III with a minute left but the Lumberjacks recovered on the onside kick. Flores scored on runs of 1, 1 and 6 yards in the second quarter to put the Lumberjacks on top 35-7. Chase Belcher and Devon Starling had scoring runs of 9 and 30 yards, respectively, in the first quarter.

