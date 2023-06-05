Flirting with .400, Miami’s Arraez getting due as elite MLB hitter

The calendar has turned to June and Miami’s Luis Arraez is flirting with a .400 batting average. Considering the last man to hit that hallowed number for a full season — Boston’s Ted Williams — accomplished the feat in 1941 with a .406 average, it’s safe to say that Arraez is an extreme long shot to hit the mark. But it also might be a mistake to completely rule him out. He had a .392 average after Sunday’s games, going 5 for 5 on Saturday and 2 for 4 on Sunday. Arraez has a .324 career batting average through approximately 1,800 plate appearances.

