Flightline, Pletcher, Godolphin lead way at Eclipse Awards

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Flightline ran away in all six of his races, and ran away with top honors at the Eclipse Awards on Thursday night. And trainer Todd Pletcher, for the first time in nearly a decade, received the sport’s top prize as well. Flightline won Horse of the Year as well as the Eclipse as top Older Dirt Male. It was no surprise that Flightline took home both awards. Irad Ortiz Jr. won the Eclipse as top jockey for the fourth time, and Godolphin swept Eclipses as top owner and top breeder.

