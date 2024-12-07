Flick sent off for protesting penalty in Barcelona draw and Real Madrid closes on leader

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Coach Hansi Flick has been sent off for protesting a penalty decision and Barcelona has been held at Real Betis to 2-2 in La Liga. Giovani Lo Celso converted the 66th-minute penalty to level the score after Robert Lewandowski put the visitors ahead. Substitute Ferran Torres scored from a pass by Lamine Yamal to put Barcelona back in front. Assane Diao struck in injury time to secure the draw for Betis. Real Madrid pulled to within two points after Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé scored in a 3-0 victory at Girona.

