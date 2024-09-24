Flick optimistic that Peña can remain Barcelona’s starting goalkeeper in Ter Stegen’s absence

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says he’s confident that Iñaki Peña can remain the team’s starting goalkeeper in the absence of the injured Marc-André ter Stegen. Flick says the club is not under pressure to replace Ter Stegen after he sustained a serious knee injury that will sideline him for several months. Flick says “Iñaki is doing really well” and “trained very hard” to be ready to play. Ter Stegen sustained a complete rupture of a tendon in his right knee during the team’s 5-1 win at Villarreal on Sunday. Flick says Barcelona will look into the market to add a new goalkeeper “because there are very young goalkeepers behind” the 25-year-old Peña.

