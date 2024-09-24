Flick optimistic that Peña can remain Barcelona’s starting goalkeeper in Ter Stegen’s absence

By The Associated Press
Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick looks on prior to the start of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Barcelona at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco, Monaco, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Laurent Cipriani]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says he’s confident that Iñaki Peña can remain the team’s starting goalkeeper in the absence of the injured Marc-André ter Stegen. Flick says the club is not under pressure to replace Ter Stegen after he sustained a serious knee injury that will sideline him for several months. Flick says “Iñaki is doing really well” and “trained very hard” to be ready to play. Ter Stegen sustained a complete rupture of a tendon in his right knee during the team’s 5-1 win at Villarreal on Sunday. Flick says Barcelona will look into the market to add a new goalkeeper “because there are very young goalkeepers behind” the 25-year-old Peña.

