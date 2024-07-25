Flick impressed by Yamal, Ansu and Barcelona’s youth as German coach settles in at new club

By JOSEPH WILSON The Associated Press
Barcelona's new coach Hansi Flick and Barcelona FC President, Joan Laporta, pose for a photo during an official presentation event of the new coach in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, July 25, 2024. FC Barcelona and Hansi Flick have reached an agreement for the German to become men's first team football coach until 30 June 2026. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Hansi Flick says he will be counting on Lamine Yamal and Barcelona’s batch of talented youngsters to help the German coach make a positive start at his new club. Flick has been presented to the media for the first time since he joined Barcelona two months ago. He has so far been impressed by the talent of the youngsters produced by its famed La Masia academy. Those include Yamal after the teenager helped Spain win the European Championship earlier this month. Flick also said he liked what he saw from the oft-injured Ansu Fati in training before he suffered a foot problem.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.