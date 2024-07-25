Flick impressed by Yamal, Ansu and Barcelona’s youth as German coach settles in at new club

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Hansi Flick says he will be counting on Lamine Yamal and Barcelona’s batch of talented youngsters to help the German coach make a positive start at his new club. Flick has been presented to the media for the first time since he joined Barcelona two months ago. He has so far been impressed by the talent of the youngsters produced by its famed La Masia academy. Those include Yamal after the teenager helped Spain win the European Championship earlier this month. Flick also said he liked what he saw from the oft-injured Ansu Fati in training before he suffered a foot problem.

