Fletcher gets 11-yard TD run in OT; Miami holds off Virginia 29-26

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mark Fletcher had an 11-yard touchdown run to end overtime, and Miami rallied to beat Virginia 29-26 on Saturday to become bowl-eligible. Andy Borregales kicked three field goals for Miami, which got an OT win for the second consecutive week after beating Clemson on Oct. 21. Ajay Allen hurdled a Virginia defender on the way to the end zone on a third-quarter TD run for Miami, and Kam Kinchens ran back an interception for a score 7 seconds later for the Hurricanes. Tony Muskett threw for 239 yards, Mike Hollins ran for two scores and Will Bettridge kicked four field goals for Virginia.

