Flesch matches career-low with 62 to rally for Champions Tour win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Steve Flesch is a winner again on the PGA Tour Champions thanks to one of the best rounds of his senior career. Flesch matched his career-best with a 62. That took him from a two-shot deficit to a three-shot victory in the Ascension Charity Classic. It was no contest after Flesch was 6 under for his first six holes. Kevin Sutherland shot 67 and finished second. Making it even more special for Flesch was having his son Griffin caddying for him. Flesch won for the first time this year and fourth time on the PGA Tour Champions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.