Fleetwood won the Ryder Cup for Europe at the reachable 16th. Just as it was planned

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — The reachable par-4 16th at Marco Simone was designed to decide the Ryder Cup and that’s exactly what happened. Rickie Fowler dumped his tee shot into the pond on the right and then Tommy Fleetwood stepped up and drove the green with his ball stopping 23 feet from the hole. One of the main goals of the course overhaul at Marco Simone was to add drama to the final holes. So it was goal accomplished. Italian Golf Federation president Franco Chimenti says “everything went according to plan.” He adds that “this course is going to have cult-like status now.”

