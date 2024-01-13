Fleetwood surges into lead at Dubai Invitational after 3rd round. McIlroy is one shot back

By The Associated Press
Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his second bunker shot on the 2nd hole during the third round of Dubai Invitational golf tournament, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kamran Jebreili]

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood has surged into the lead of the Dubai Invitational after shooting an 8-under 63 in the third round to overtake Rory McIlroy by one stroke. Fleetwood made eight birdies in a flawless round, including four on his first six holes. He has a 15-under total of 198. McIlroy had been out in front since opening with a 62 on Thursday and led by two strokes going into the third round. But he settled for a 67 that left him in sole possession of second place. Thorbjorn Olesen was another two shots back in third after a 66.

