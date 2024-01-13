Fleetwood surges into lead at Dubai Invitational after 3rd round. McIlroy is one shot back

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood has surged into the lead of the Dubai Invitational after shooting an 8-under 63 in the third round to overtake Rory McIlroy by one stroke. Fleetwood made eight birdies in a flawless round, including four on his first six holes. He has a 15-under total of 198. McIlroy had been out in front since opening with a 62 on Thursday and led by two strokes going into the third round. But he settled for a 67 that left him in sole possession of second place. Thorbjorn Olesen was another two shots back in third after a 66.

