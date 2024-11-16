Flau’jae Johnson scores 25 points, No. 7 LSU rallies to beat Murray State 74-60

BATON ROGUE, La. (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson had 25 points and seven rebounds and No. 7 LSU overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to beat Murray State 74-60 on Friday night. The Tigers (4-0), who entered the game leading 85% of the time this season by double digits, trailed the Racers (1-2) for almost 18 1/2 minutes and by 13 points before pulling ahead early in the fourth quarter on Aneesah Morrow’s layup off Johnson’s assist. Morrow scored nine of her had 10 points in the second half and had 13 rebounds. Mikaylah Williams added 15 points and eight rebounds. Ava Learn had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Murray State. Halli Poock scored 15 points.

